16:14 10.10.2025

Lviv to test alternative power systems for blackouts

Lviv will begin a three-week test of alternative power systems for municipal systems and infrastructure in the event of a blackout, city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovy, has said.

"Starting tomorrow, we are putting Lviv into testing mode. We have to check all our resources, mechanisms, support and efficiency. We do this every year, but for the first time simultaneously throughout the city," he wrote on Facebook.

This coming weekend, traffic lights in the city will be switched from the main power supply to the alternative one to make sure that they will work in the event of a blackout. Similar measures are being taken for water supply, electricity, gas, public transport, communications and other systems important for the functioning of the city, Sadovy added.

In addition, the start of the heating season in Lviv has been postponed for several weeks, the city mayor noted. Sadovy added that until limits are set, the city’s central heating plants are not running at full capacity.

"As of October, we have a gas limit of 8 million cubic meters. To fully go through the autumn-winter period in October, we need another 10 million cubic meters - today we don’t have them. We have supplied heat upon request to schools, kindergartens, and hospitals," he said.

