Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:58 27.10.2025

Slovenia's FM arrives in Ukraine

1 min read
Slovenia's FM arrives in Ukraine

Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon arrived in Lviv on a working visit at the invitation of her Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiha.

“Minister Tanja Fajon begins her visit to Ukraine, where Russia continues its brutal attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure. Homes, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens are being destroyed. Many of the victims are children. Russia must stop its attacks,” the message posted on X reads.

The Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need to immediately declare a ceasefire.

“We support all efforts to end the war and achieve a just peace,” the ministry emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that Fajon visited the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv for the first time, where she honored the Ukrainian and Slovenian fallen soldiers.

In addition, in Lviv, the Minister of Foreign Affairs visited the construction site of a biogas plant project co-financed by the Slovenian Ministry of Finance through the CMSR and the EBRD, in which a Slovenian company is participating.

"The project will ensure sustainable water resource management, provide clean energy, and create new jobs," the agency noted.

Tags: #arrived #lviv #tanja_fajon

MORE ABOUT

10:07 15.10.2025
SEAF Investment Fund launches business support projects in Ukrainian city of Lviv – mayor

SEAF Investment Fund launches business support projects in Ukrainian city of Lviv – mayor

16:14 10.10.2025
Lviv to test alternative power systems for blackouts

Lviv to test alternative power systems for blackouts

12:20 10.10.2025
Polish FM Sikorki arrives in Lviv region for visit

Polish FM Sikorki arrives in Lviv region for visit

10:19 07.10.2025
Russian spy posed as volunteer to infiltrate Ukrainian Defense Forces – SBU

Russian spy posed as volunteer to infiltrate Ukrainian Defense Forces – SBU

11:50 18.09.2025
EBRD may provide Lviv Bank with EUR 40-mln-equivalent-hryvnia loan, EUR 31.5 mln guarantees

EBRD may provide Lviv Bank with EUR 40-mln-equivalent-hryvnia loan, EUR 31.5 mln guarantees

20:54 10.09.2025
Lviv signs agreement with Electron Concern for supply of 48 buses for EIB loan

Lviv signs agreement with Electron Concern for supply of 48 buses for EIB loan

20:24 09.09.2025
Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

11:13 01.09.2025
German coalition leaders from CDU/CSU and SPD arrive in Kyiv for first time - media

German coalition leaders from CDU/CSU and SPD arrive in Kyiv for first time - media

12:38 21.08.2025
URCS helps victims of Russian air attack on Lviv

URCS helps victims of Russian air attack on Lviv

09:24 21.08.2025
Dozens of houses damaged in Lviv as result of combined Russian attack

Dozens of houses damaged in Lviv as result of combined Russian attack

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Fighting continues in Pokrovsk

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Europe will work on ceasefire plan

Ukraine is actively working with allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems this year - FM Sybiha

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Croatian Defense Minister discuss Ukraine's needs in air defense, incl PURL mechanism

Romania, Ukraine discuss possibilities of developing bilateral military-technical cooperation

Army of Ukraine to be able to exchange e-Points for robotic complexes on Brave1 Market – First Dpty PM

Ukrainian Defense Forces thwart one of largest recent Russian offensives in Dobropillia area – 1st Corps of Azov National Guard

Orbán to meet with Trump next week, discuss US sanctions on Russian oil – media

Facilities of sauce manufacturer Vognyar suffered from shelling

Zelenskyy, Croatian Defense Minister discuss further defense package

Zelenskyy: Fighting continues in Pokrovsk

Yermak: Another 17 children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

EU-Ukraine trade deal to ensure stability, traceability for both sides – Danish agricultural minister

AD
AD