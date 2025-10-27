Slovenia's FM arrives in Ukraine

Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon arrived in Lviv on a working visit at the invitation of her Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiha.

“Minister Tanja Fajon begins her visit to Ukraine, where Russia continues its brutal attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure. Homes, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens are being destroyed. Many of the victims are children. Russia must stop its attacks,” the message posted on X reads.

The Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need to immediately declare a ceasefire.

“We support all efforts to end the war and achieve a just peace,” the ministry emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that Fajon visited the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv for the first time, where she honored the Ukrainian and Slovenian fallen soldiers.

In addition, in Lviv, the Minister of Foreign Affairs visited the construction site of a biogas plant project co-financed by the Slovenian Ministry of Finance through the CMSR and the EBRD, in which a Slovenian company is participating.

"The project will ensure sustainable water resource management, provide clean energy, and create new jobs," the agency noted.