12:20 10.10.2025

Polish FM Sikorki arrives in Lviv region for visit

Photo: https://t.me/kozytskyy_maksym_official

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, arrived in the Lviv region on a working visit, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration head Maksym Kozytsky has said.

"Together with him, as well as with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleksandr Mischenko, we visited the site of the vile Russian attack on civilians in Lapaivka. We honored the memory of innocent people whose lives were taken by the enemy. This loss is an open wound for the Lviv region and all of Ukraine," Kozytsky said on Telegram on Friday.

