16:23 06.12.2025

GUR Cyber ​​Corps attacks leading Russian logistics company on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day – sources

Specialists from the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with BO Team, launched a cyberattack on the information and communications infrastructure of the Eltrans+ group of companies on the night of December 6.

Intelligence sources told Interfax-Ukraine that the attack resulted in more than 700 computers and servers being deactivated, more than a thousand company users being deleted, and 165 terabytes of critical data being destroyed or encrypted.

Furthermore, the access control system, video surveillance, data storage, and backup systems were damaged, network equipment was deactivated and disabled, along with the data center core, manifests for all cargo were destroyed, and all company websites were defaced, congratulating Russian users on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day.

Eltrans+ is one of the top 10 largest customs representatives and freight forwarders in Russia. More than 5,000 Russian small, medium, and large businesses use Eltrans+‘s services.

The company provides international and domestic transportation (road, sea, air, and multimodal), warehousing, consolidated cargo transportation, and complete customs clearance services.

Eltrans+ handles the delivery of sanctioned goods, as well as various electronic components from China used by the Russian military-industrial complex.

