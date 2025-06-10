Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:41 10.06.2025

Lithuanian, Ukrainian FMs visit Odesa

2 min read
Lithuanian, Ukrainian FMs visit Odesa

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys visited Odesa, which was subjected to a brutal attack by Russia last night.

"The third region we visited today with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys was Odesa. Together with representatives of the diplomatic corps we honoured the victims of another brutal Russian attack last night. The targets included a maternity hospital, residential buildings, and a film studio," he said on the X social network on Tuesday.

"Russian crimes have no limits. Everyone responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable," the head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

"We continue to work closely with Lithuania to mobilize a strong international response and decisive actions to put an end to Russia's war and ongoing terror against civilians," Sybiha said.

As reported, the Russian attack on Odesa resulted in two deaths and nine injuries. Residential buildings, an emergency medical station, and a maternity hospital were damaged and destroyed, a fire broke out in Odesa Zoo, and the premises of the State Archives of Odesa region were damaged. Also, the territory of Odssa Film Studio was damaged due to Russian shelling, in particular, part of the filming complex and scenery for the film "Dovzhenko" were destroyed.

Tags: #mfa #odesa #lithuania

