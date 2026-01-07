Second death reported in massive strike on Odesa – authorities

According to updated information, two people have already died in Odesa as a result of a massive missile and drone strike on the ports of Odesa region, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"Unfortunately, the number of deaths as a result of the attack has increased to two people. Condolences to the relatives and friends. Eight more people were injured, all are receiving necessary medical care," he said on Telegram on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, Kiper reported one death and eight wounded.