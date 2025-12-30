Russia strikes Black Sea port for second time in day – USPA

Russian troops struck Black Sea port for second time in a day, causing oil tank to catch fire, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) reported.

"The enemy carried out a second strike of the day on Chornomorsk port. Fortunately, there are no casualties. All relevant services are on site – firefighting and damage control operations are ongoing," the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) wrote on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It was noted that boom barriers have been installed at certain berths to prevent possible water contamination.

In addition, specialized vessels are on standby to collect any pollutants in case they enter the port waters, the port administration added.

"The enemy is deliberately attempting to destroy the country’s logistics capabilities and export potential. At the same time, despite the constant threat and shelling, the ports continue to operate – thanks to the professional and coordinated actions of port workers and all involved services," the USPA emphasized.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Communities and Territories Development, Oleksiy Kuleba, previously reported that enemy shelling in Odesa region damaged facilities at the ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk, as well as a civilian grain vessel under the Panamanian flag.