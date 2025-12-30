Russian drones damage Odesa ports, ship under Panamanian flag

Photo: @OleksiiKuleba Telegram

As a result of enemy shelling in the Odesa region, facilities in the ports of Pivdennyi, Chornomorsk and a civilian ship with grain under the Panamanian flag were damaged, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"As a result of the enemy attack, damage was recorded to facilities in the ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk. According to preliminary information, one person was injured. Rescuers are working on the spot - the liquidation of the consequences is ongoing," Kuleba said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, oil storage tanks of one of the industrial enterprises were damaged.

"This is another targeted attack by Russia on civilian port infrastructure. Despite the shelling, seaports continue to operate in compliance with safety requirements," he said.

"This morning, Russian terrorists again massively attacked Odesa region with strike drones. Despite the active work of air defense forces, damage to industrial and port infrastructure in the Odesa region was recorded," Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper said on Telegram on Tuesday morning.