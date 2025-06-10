Zelenskyy on attacks: Disasters are meaning of Russians' existence, they must be stopped

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/SophiaKyiv

The threat of the destruction of St. Sophia in Kyiv is absolutely unacceptable, but not for Russia, because disasters are the meaning of the existence of Russians, it is necessary to react to this, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today's Russian strike damaged ordinary residential buildings in various regions of Ukraine, a maternity hospital was damaged in Odesa, significant losses at Odesa Film Studio – decades of history. In the capital, even St. Sophia of Kyiv was damaged: part of the facade of the cathedral collapsed due to the blast wave. For all people who really know history and who are not alien to Christianity, any threat of damage or destruction of St. Sophia is absolutely unacceptable, catastrophic. But not for Russia," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

The president said the Russians are "demons with 'Shaheds' and a red button."

"And disasters are the meaning of their existence – they produce nothing more and will leave nothing else behind. We must respond to this," Zelenskyy said.

He drew attention to the fact that it is not only Ukrainians in Ukraine who need to stop the Russians, because the whole world benefits from Russia's coercion to peace.