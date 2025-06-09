Zelenskyy holds meeting on schedule of intl work in June

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Monday on the schedule of international work in June, one of the key issues being real solutions.

"I have held a meeting on the schedule of international work in June, a lot has already been planned. And one of the key issues will be precisely this - accelerating diplomacy and real solutions. Not a single meeting should be empty," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

According to him, Ukraine must feel what “one or another negotiation” or “one or another format” provides.

"If the meeting does not bring us closer to decisions that can end the war through diplomacy, then there must be decisions that will help our defense, our active actions or pressure on Russia. Or really effective diplomacy to end the war," the president emphasized.