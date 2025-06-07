Interfax-Ukraine
12:31 07.06.2025

Russia launches combined attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region: 2 women injured, infrastructure damaged

Dnipropetrovsk region came under a combined attack by Russian forces overnight Saturday, injuring two women and damaging infrastructure, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration.

"Overnight, the region endured a combined Russian attack. Our air defense units shot down six enemy missiles and 27 drones. Thank you to our defenders of the skies!" Lysak said.

In Dnipro, two women – aged 45 and 88 – sustained injuries; one is being treated on an outpatient basis. A business, an educational institution, residential high-rises, dozens of garages, and vehicles were damaged.

In Pavlohrad, nine vehicles were destroyed, and residential buildings and a business sustained damage. No casualties were reported.

In the morning, Russia launched FPV drone and artillery attacks on the Nikopol area. A nine-story building in Nikopol was damaged, but there were no fatalities.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #attack

