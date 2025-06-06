Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Europe needs Ukraine's experience; progress in negotiations on joining the European Union is needed this year, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Our experience, our aspiration to be free, our ability to provide a foundation for unity – all of this is undoubtedly needed by Europe, and by the European Union in particular. This year, we truly need progress in the accession negotiations – and I want to thank each and every one of you who supports us on this path,” Zelenskyy said, speaking at the III International Summit of Cities and Regions.

The President stressed that together we can achieve an end to the war with a dignified peace and the creation of reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and for all of Europe.

“So that no one in Europe has to fear being left unprotected. We can do this,” the head of state added.

He noted the need to support efforts to put entirely fair pressure on Russia.

“Please call for new and effective sanctions against Russia, against their regime – for the sake of stopping the killings and strikes, for the sake of achieving a true peace, for the sake of making sure that Russia’s accountability for the war is truly felt – felt in Moscow. We need resolve at all levels – and the more cities and communities speak out about this, the better,” Zelenskyy said.