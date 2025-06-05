Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 05.06.2025

No such peace initiatives in world that Russia would not reject, they must be responsible for this – Zelenskyy

2 min read
No such peace initiatives in world that Russia would not reject, they must be responsible for this – Zelenskyy

Russia has rejected all the peace initiatives offered to it and continues the killings, for which it must bear responsibility, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There are simply no such peace initiatives in the world that Russia would not reject. They do not like everything. They only like ruins and killings. They must be responsible for this," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Thursday.

The president said the strikes that the Russians carried out today, in particular on Pryluky and Kherson.

"And all this – each such blow – is not at all about the so-called 'root causes' of the war, which Moscow likes to talk about. It's about the fact that they are sick with war, hatred and the desire to destroy the lives of other peoples," the president said.

He noted that such people can only be defeated by the power of diplomacy, sanctions, weapons and technology.

According to him, Ukraine is counting on strong steps.

"This is what is currently in short supply. And what can make even such scumbags in Moscow feel that they will not drag out the war. This must be ensured. And this is precisely what new and sufficient sanctions are needed, primarily from the United States," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #president #rf #peace

MORE ABOUT

20:12 05.06.2025
Trump: USA may impose sanctions against both Russia, Ukraine

Trump: USA may impose sanctions against both Russia, Ukraine

21:21 04.06.2025
We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

21:16 04.06.2025
Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

20:35 02.06.2025
New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

19:32 02.06.2025
Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

19:35 30.05.2025
Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

19:26 30.05.2025
Fidan suggests holding meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, USA in Turkey under auspices of Erdogan

Fidan suggests holding meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, USA in Turkey under auspices of Erdogan

20:54 29.05.2025
Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

20:33 29.05.2025
Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

22:08 28.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses increasing military aid with Bundestag president

Zelenskyy discusses increasing military aid with Bundestag president

HOT NEWS

Trump: USA may impose sanctions against both Russia, Ukraine

Trump: I'm with Ukraine

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Russia destroys Kherson RSA building

LATEST

Yermak following results of visit to USA: Ukraine doing everything to achieve just, sustainable peace

Zelenskyy, Shmyhal discuss decisions to add stability to Ukraine

Merz: Trump is key person to stop Russia-Ukraine war

Trump: I'm with Ukraine

Umerov, French counterpart discuss drone production for AFU

Rutte: Allies discuss long-term support for Ukraine

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Govt acknowledges shortage of AFU funding; Poroshenko claims and calls to redirect 'every penny' to army

Future strategy for reforming Ukraine's justice system discussed at international forum

AD
AD