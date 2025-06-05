No such peace initiatives in world that Russia would not reject, they must be responsible for this – Zelenskyy

Russia has rejected all the peace initiatives offered to it and continues the killings, for which it must bear responsibility, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There are simply no such peace initiatives in the world that Russia would not reject. They do not like everything. They only like ruins and killings. They must be responsible for this," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Thursday.

The president said the strikes that the Russians carried out today, in particular on Pryluky and Kherson.

"And all this – each such blow – is not at all about the so-called 'root causes' of the war, which Moscow likes to talk about. It's about the fact that they are sick with war, hatred and the desire to destroy the lives of other peoples," the president said.

He noted that such people can only be defeated by the power of diplomacy, sanctions, weapons and technology.

According to him, Ukraine is counting on strong steps.

"This is what is currently in short supply. And what can make even such scumbags in Moscow feel that they will not drag out the war. This must be ensured. And this is precisely what new and sufficient sanctions are needed, primarily from the United States," Zelenskyy said.