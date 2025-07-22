Without sanctions pressure on Russia, there will be no breakthrough in Russia's negotiating positions

There will be no breakthrough in Russia's negotiating positions until the tools of forcing Russia to negotiate are used, in particular sanctions and military pressure, Deputy Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"There will be no breakthrough in the negotiating positions of the Russian Federation until the tools of unconditionally forcing Russia to negotiate are used, meaning sanctions and military pressure of the appropriate nature, that is, the scaling of the war on the territory of Russia. This is obvious not only for Ukraine, it is already obvious for our American colleagues, it has been obvious for a long time for European colleagues," Podoliak said on the air of a national telethon on Tuesday evening.

According to him, the partners are looking for "some or other" solutions related to the sanctions policy.

Podoliak said the negotiation process has intensified, since previous meetings in Turkey allowed for a more substantial approach to exchanges.

"This is also an opportunity to raise the topic of the return of children, this is the second topic that will be at these negotiations, which can be resolved," the President's Office deputy head said.

In addition, another topic of the negotiations in Turkey is preparation for "possible realistic negotiations" at the level of the leaders of the countries.

As reported, a new meeting of the delegations in Turkey is expected on Wednesday, July 23. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will head the delegation for negotiations with the Russian side, and the delegation will also include representatives of intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the President's Office.