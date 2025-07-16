Arterium has up to 12 medicines registered in Russia in 2010, currently rights to some of corporation's medicines in Russia are owned by Art-Pharm

As of 2010, the Arterium corporation, which is part of the sphere of interests of Kostiantyn Zhevaho, had up to 12 medicines registered in Russia.

According to information from open sources, currently the rights to some of the corporation's medicines in Russia are owned by Art-Pharm Russian LLC.

According to open sources, among the popular medicines of the corporation registered in Russia as of 2010 were, in particular, Thiotriazolin, L-lysine Escinat and Thiocetam.

Currently, all registrations by Ukrainian legal entities are not valid. In particular, in Russia, since August 19, 2022, a marketing authorization certificate for L-lysine Escinat has been in effect (the marketing authorization holder is Art-Pharm LLC (Russia), valid until December 31, 2025, the medicine is manufactured by Ozon LLC (Zhigulevsk, Russia).

In addition, in 2013, Kyivmedpreparat, the manufacturer of medicines for Arterium, registered the Thiotriazolin medicine in Russia. Its registration expired in 2018, currently the marketing authorization holder is Art-Pharm Russian LLC, the registration is valid until the end of 2025. The previous registration of the medicine from Kyivmedpreparat (2013-2018) has been canceled and is not valid after February 2018.

Art-Pharm also registered two forms of the combined nootropic medicine Thiocetam in Russia: in in 2012, a tablet form, in 2021 - an injection form. Both registrations are valid until 2025. Previously, another medicine manufacturer for Arterium Halychpharm was indicated as the manufacturer of the injection solution.

As Interfax-Ukraine was informed by Arterium corporation, searches are currently underway at the enterprise.

Earlier, it was reported that the National Police of Ukraine announced the discovery of a criminal scheme involving a Ukrainian oligarch who organized the production and sale of Ukrainian medicines in the territory of Russia. In particular, a Ukrainian businessman - a native of Russia - established a "scheme" for obtaining pharmacopoeia samples, which are standards for quality control of Ukrainian medicines. Without their presence, the production and sale of domestic medicines in Russia would be impossible. According to a source of Interfax-Ukraine in law enforcement agencies, this is Kostiantyn Zhevaho.