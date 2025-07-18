Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:56 18.07.2025

Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's cyberattacks, will strengthen collective resilience of partners

1 min read
Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's cyberattacks, will strengthen collective resilience of partners

Ukraine intends to share with partner countries its experience in countering hybrid threats and cyberattacks by Russia to strengthen common security, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"We stand in full solidarity with the EU, the UK, and other international partners targeted by Russia's persistent hybrid campaigns. Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's hybrid threats and cyber attacks. By working closely with our partners, we will continue to contribute, strengthening our collective resilience to cyber threats and enhancing our shared security," Sybiha said on the X social network on Friday.

He wrote his post in response to a post by European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas that Russia's hybrid attacks will not go unanswered and the EU, together with the UK and partners, "continue to take coordinated action, including with sanctions."

Tags: #mfa #cybersecurity #rf #eu

MORE ABOUT

19:24 18.07.2025
NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

12:15 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia: . This decision essential and timely, especially now

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia: . This decision essential and timely, especially now

11:05 18.07.2025
EU, as part of sanctions, sets price cap for oil from Russia at $47.6 per barrel – media

EU, as part of sanctions, sets price cap for oil from Russia at $47.6 per barrel – media

21:00 16.07.2025
France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

20:50 16.07.2025
Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

20:12 16.07.2025
Arterium has up to 12 medicines registered in Russia in 2010, currently rights to some of corporation's medicines in Russia are owned by Art-Pharm

Arterium has up to 12 medicines registered in Russia in 2010, currently rights to some of corporation's medicines in Russia are owned by Art-Pharm

18:48 16.07.2025
New EU budget for 2028-2034 provides for EUR 100 bln for Ukraine

New EU budget for 2028-2034 provides for EUR 100 bln for Ukraine

14:31 16.07.2025
EU adds 9 individuals and 6 entities to sanctions lists for Russia's destabilizing actions

EU adds 9 individuals and 6 entities to sanctions lists for Russia's destabilizing actions

20:36 11.07.2025
Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

18:43 11.07.2025
Ukraine’s MFA condemns Russian attack, which results in damage to Vatican Embassy

Ukraine’s MFA condemns Russian attack, which results in damage to Vatican Embassy

HOT NEWS

AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

LATEST

Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

Govt restricts supply of medicines to one distributor to prevent pharma market monopolization

UK imposes sanctions on three units of Russia's GRU, 18 of their agents

AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

Erdogan insists on continuation of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul as soon as convenient dates determined

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Brovdi: NATO security doctrines require revision

Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies

AD
AD