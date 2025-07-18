Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's cyberattacks, will strengthen collective resilience of partners

Ukraine intends to share with partner countries its experience in countering hybrid threats and cyberattacks by Russia to strengthen common security, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"We stand in full solidarity with the EU, the UK, and other international partners targeted by Russia's persistent hybrid campaigns. Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's hybrid threats and cyber attacks. By working closely with our partners, we will continue to contribute, strengthening our collective resilience to cyber threats and enhancing our shared security," Sybiha said on the X social network on Friday.

He wrote his post in response to a post by European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas that Russia's hybrid attacks will not go unanswered and the EU, together with the UK and partners, "continue to take coordinated action, including with sanctions."