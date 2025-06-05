Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:52 05.06.2025

Umerov, his Norwegian counterpart discuss joint projects in field of UAVs

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed with Norwegian Minister of Defense Tore Onshuus Sandvik the development of joint projects, in particular in the field of unmanned systems.

"This concerns: the purchase of Ukrainian UAVs; financing the production of domestic models; joint work according to the Danish model or in other formats," Umerov said in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Thursday.

He said Norway is one of the leaders in terms of the volume of assistance to Ukraine, in 2025 it will allocate EUR 7 billion, and he discussed with his Norwegian counterpart how to use these resources most effectively.

"I presented to my Norwegian colleague our technological solutions that are already working on the battlefield. We have the potential to scale them together with our partners – and Norway can play an important role here," Umerov said.

The minister said the meeting took place in Brussels, confirmed his participation in the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on Thursday evening, and announced a number of other bilateral meetings with allies.

Tags: #umerov #norway

