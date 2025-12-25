Interfax-Ukraine
20:29 25.12.2025

Zelenskyy discusses with PM of Norway next possible joint steps in conversation with USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

"I informed where we are in talks with America as of now. Jonas and I also discussed possible next joint steps," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

He also announced talks with other European leaders "so that we are all at the same pace and with one common goal." According to the president, this is real security, real recovery and real peace.

