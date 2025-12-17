Norway to finance new arms package for Ukraine worth NOK 3.2 bln – PM

Norway will finance a new aid package for Ukraine worth NOK 3.2 billion (EUR 269,248). The package includes weapons and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, as well as anti-aircraft missiles, announced Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

"Today, I can announce that Norway will finance a new arms package for Ukraine worth NOK 3.2 billion. The package consists of weapons and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, as well as anti-aircraft missiles. Norway is purchasing this equipment from the United States as part of its established support program for Ukraine," he said at a press conference in Oslo on Wednesday at the government headquarters.

In addition to supporting Ukraine through the Nansen program, Norway is actively involved in political negotiations, particularly in Berlin on Monday, Støre noted.

"Real political and diplomatic work is currently underway to reach an agreement. This is happening primarily between the USA and Ukraine. At the same time, constant contact with European security advisers continues. The goal is to build a stronger common approach between Ukraine, the USA, and Europe," he added.

According to the head of government, Europe alone does not have sufficient power to change Russia's policy, and Ukraine knows that American participation in the peace process is decisive.

"In this diplomatic work, the parties have achieved the greatest progress on the issue of security guarantees. The parties also worked on a plan for Ukraine's recovery and economic development. Significant progress has been made here, too. Territories remain an unresolved issue," Store added.

He noted that these are "fateful days for Ukraine," and therefore for security in Europe for many years to come.