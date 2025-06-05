Zelenskyy on Russia’s night shelling: Another reason to impose maximum sanctions

Russia is constantly trying to buy time for itself to continue the killings and does not feel constant condemnation, maximum sanctions are needed, because the end of the war is possible only through force, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian shelling.

“Last night, Russia struck Pryluky in the Chernihiv region with six attack drones. A rescue operation continued throughout the night. Unfortunately, there have been injuries and fatalities. One of the rescuers arrived to deal with the aftermath right at his own home — it turned out that a Shahed drone had struck exactly his house. Tragically, his wife, daughter, and one-year-old grandson were killed. And this is already the 632nd child lost since the full-scale war began. My condolences to all the relatives and loved ones. Russia constantly tries to buy time to continue its killings. When it doesn’t feel strong enough condemnation and pressure from the world — it kills again,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He recalled that at night the Russians used 103 drones and one ballistic missile against Ukraine, the targets were Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson regions.

“This was another massive strike by terrorists. Russian terrorists who kill our people every night. This is yet another reason to impose maximum sanctions and apply pressure together. We expect action from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who can really help change these terrible circumstances,” the president stressed.

According to him, force matters, and the end of war can only come through force.

“Moscow must be pressured by all available means and gradually deprived of its ability to continue this aggression,” the president concluded.