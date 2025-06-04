Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:46 04.06.2025

USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

1 min read
USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

The United States supports the efforts of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the "military conflict through diplomatic means," said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

"Sometimes, remarkably, in negotiations, you have some progress... especially regarding the exchange of wounded prisoners and very young prisoners," she said during a press briefing in Washington on Tuesday.

At the same time, the United States supports "bilateral efforts by the parties," adding that the United States is not directly involved in the talks.

"As the President has said and as the Secretary has noted as well, this has now got to be between the parties," she said at the briefing.

At the same time, Bruce noted that Washington, when assessing the progress of the talks, pays attention to the facts, not the statements of the parties.

"We do look at what people do, not what they say," she noted.

Tags: #progress #talks #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:56 03.06.2025
White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

20:10 03.06.2025
Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

12:13 03.06.2025
Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

21:14 02.06.2025
Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

19:24 02.06.2025
Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

20:58 30.05.2025
Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

20:38 30.05.2025
Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

20:35 30.05.2025
Senator Graham: Trump is very disappointed with Putin

Senator Graham: Trump is very disappointed with Putin

20:33 30.05.2025
Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

20:31 30.05.2025
Senator Blumenthal: Any plan to end this war must guarantee Ukraine's security

Senator Blumenthal: Any plan to end this war must guarantee Ukraine's security

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose 1,020 servicemen during day

Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein for first time in three years

Drapaty: I receive assignment from president; I remain in ranks, on frontline

IAEA denies active preparations for Zaporizhia NPP launch, stresses lack of conditions for its operation – Grossi

European Commission: Russian proposals submitted to Ukraine in Istanbul indicate Kremlin's aggressive position

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Grossi discuss security problems created by Russian occupation

Ukraine, France sign agreements on driver's license exchange, EU integration, education

Umerov: Another person to soon be appointed to Land Forces, who to focus exclusively on generation of our forces

Switzerland joins 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia

One injured in Kharkiv as result of enemy strike

US, EU sanctions must be coordinated to put pressure on Russia – Yermak

UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

Invaders lose 1,020 servicemen during day

Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein for first time in three years

Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

AD
AD