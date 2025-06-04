USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

The United States supports the efforts of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the "military conflict through diplomatic means," said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

"Sometimes, remarkably, in negotiations, you have some progress... especially regarding the exchange of wounded prisoners and very young prisoners," she said during a press briefing in Washington on Tuesday.

At the same time, the United States supports "bilateral efforts by the parties," adding that the United States is not directly involved in the talks.

"As the President has said and as the Secretary has noted as well, this has now got to be between the parties," she said at the briefing.

At the same time, Bruce noted that Washington, when assessing the progress of the talks, pays attention to the facts, not the statements of the parties.

"We do look at what people do, not what they say," she noted.