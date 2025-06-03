Interfax-Ukraine
19:34 03.06.2025

US administration 'disappointed but not surprised' by Russian demands for ceasefire

After the end of the talks, the U.S. officials said they were disappointed but not surprised by the substantial list of demands that Russia said must be met before it would agree to a 30-day truce, ABC News said.

"Saying it included a number of items both Ukraine and the Trump administration view as nonstarters – calling it a clear attempt by Moscow to push off meaningful negotiations," the publication said.

It is noted that even before the latest talks, President Donald Trump's frustration with the lack of progress in achieving peace has been building.

"Officials familiar with his thinking say that while he has previously lashed out at both Ukraine and Russia, he has grown increasingly disengaged in recent days," ABC News said.

Trump had previously threatened to impose new sanctions on Moscow, but after a second round of talks that ended on Monday, there was no sign that the administration had taken any steps to carry out its threat.

