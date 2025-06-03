AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the number of aircraft hit during the special operation "Web" of the Security Service of Ukraine against Russian aviation on June 1 amounted to 41 units.

"After processing additional information from various sources and its verification, which took some time, we report that the total losses of the occupiers amounted to 41 military aircraft, including strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft," the summary published on Telegram says.

In the morning summary, the General Staff reported an additional 12 aircraft to the losses of Russia and a total of 384 aircraft. Currently, the report reports an additional 41 aircraft lost by Russia.