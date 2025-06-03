Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:01 03.06.2025

AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

1 min read
AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the number of aircraft hit during the special operation "Web" of the Security Service of Ukraine against Russian aviation on June 1 amounted to 41 units.

"After processing additional information from various sources and its verification, which took some time, we report that the total losses of the occupiers amounted to 41 military aircraft, including strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft," the summary published on Telegram says.

In the morning summary, the General Staff reported an additional 12 aircraft to the losses of Russia and a total of 384 aircraft. Currently, the report reports an additional 41 aircraft lost by Russia.

Tags: #general_staff #special_operation_web

MORE ABOUT

09:27 03.06.2025
Invaders lose 1,100 servicemen during day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,100 servicemen during day – General Staff

16:44 24.05.2025
AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

13:36 24.05.2025
Some 403 invaders neutralized in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Some 403 invaders neutralized in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

12:19 24.05.2025
Invaders lose 1,130 people, 232 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 232 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

12:00 24.05.2025
Some 202 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Some 202 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

16:55 23.05.2025
Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

16:12 23.05.2025
Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces hit important facility of Russian military-industrial complex – General Staff

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces hit important facility of Russian military-industrial complex – General Staff

17:15 21.05.2025
Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

11:08 20.05.2025
Defense Forces repel 156 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Defense Forces repel 156 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

10:36 20.05.2025
Some 177 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Some 177 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

HOT NEWS

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

Kerch Bridge damaged in 'special operation' – SBU

Three dead, six injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

In Sumy, three dead, 20 injured, incl two children – city administration

LATEST

IAEA head Grossi arrives in Kyiv, meets FM, energy minister

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

European mayors planning Kyiv visit at the end of the summer to show solidarity - Klitschko

Rada passes financial inclusion measure needed by postal service Ukrposhta

EU ambassador to Ukraine on Sumy attack: Russia again resorts to atrocities

Prometey Group elevator destroyed as a result of airstrike

Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

Ukraine looking to join OECD in 2026 – Shmyhal

Rada passes draft law on improving integrity of judges – MP

Ex Kyiv regional state administration official caught illegally smuggling people across the border – prosecutor's office

AD
AD