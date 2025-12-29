Interfax-Ukraine
07:45 29.12.2025

Russia loses 1,180 soldiers, 114 units of special equipment during day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,180 soldiers, 114 units of special equipment during day - General Staff

Ukraine eliminated 1,180 occupiers, three tanks, 13 artillery systems, six armored vehicles, 305 UAVs, as well as 114 cars and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Monday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 29.12.25 were approximately 1,205,690 (+1,180) personnel, 11,472 (+3) tanks, 23,837 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 35,570 (+13) 96,532 (+305) motor vehicles machinery and tankers – 71,891 (+113) units and special machinery – 4,030 (+1) units," the report says.

The data is being updated.

