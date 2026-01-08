Following the Web special operation carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under the command of General Vasyl Maliuk, the Russians have still not been able to compensate for the damage inflicted on Russian strategic aviation, a source in the security services told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Despite all the Kremlin’s attempts to conceal the true scale of the losses, Russia still cannot overcome the consequences of this attack and restore its strategic aviation potential," the source notes, citing information from Western intelligence agencies.

The agency’s source recalled that the special operation Spider Web, which resulted in the destruction of 41 enemy strategic aircraft, was personally developed and coordinated by Maliuk, while the direct attack was carried out by SBU Alpha drone operators.