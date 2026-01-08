Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:39 08.01.2026

Russia still cannot restore its military potential after special operation Web - intelligence services source

1 min read
Russia still cannot restore its military potential after special operation Web - intelligence services source

Following the Web special operation carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under the command of General Vasyl Maliuk, the Russians have still not been able to compensate for the damage inflicted on Russian strategic aviation, a source in the security services told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Despite all the Kremlin’s attempts to conceal the true scale of the losses, Russia still cannot overcome the consequences of this attack and restore its strategic aviation potential," the source notes, citing information from Western intelligence agencies.

The agency’s source recalled that the special operation Spider Web, which resulted in the destruction of 41 enemy strategic aircraft, was personally developed and coordinated by Maliuk, while the direct attack was carried out by SBU Alpha drone operators.

Tags: #special_operation_web

MORE ABOUT

17:01 03.06.2025
AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

LATEST

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Marinera/Bella 1 tanker has Russian owner – media

Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

Tymoshenko calls for 'political rebuff' to discussions about elections during war

AD
AD