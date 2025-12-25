Ukrainian military confirms strike on Temryuk port, hits Maykop airfield and Russian repair facility

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed its strike on the Temryuk seaport in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation and reported a strike on Maykop airfield, (Adygea, Russian Federation) and the repair unit of the Russian occupiers in temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

"On the night of December 25, 2025, in the course of reducing the capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the seaport Temryuk in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said in a message on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Earlier, the Interfax-Ukraine agency reported the strike on Temryuk citing sources in the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).