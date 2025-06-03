Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:13 03.06.2025

Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

The agenda of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the United States is comprehensive, in particular, it is planned to discuss defense support for Ukraine, as well as meet with the team of US President Donald Trump, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"We will actively promote issues important to Ukraine. Our agenda is quite comprehensive. We plan to talk about defense support and the situation on the battlefield, as well as strengthening sanctions against Russia, in particular, Senator Graham's bill. We will also discuss the Agreement on the Creation of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, which was previously signed," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

