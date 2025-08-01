Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:10 01.08.2025

Sybiha and Sikorski discuss Poland's military aid packages for Ukraine, further sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski is hosting a delegation of Ukraine headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha in Сhobielin.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, “the meeting reaffirms the strength of Polish-Ukrainian relations, and the surrounding nature is conducive to sincere talks on joint opposition to Russian aggression and imperialism.”

During a walk in the Chobielin Garden, the Polish and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers discussed: Poland's military aid packages for Ukraine and further EU sanctions against Russia; progress in the search for and exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy; and the quality of Polish education in Ukraine.

As reported, on August 1, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is visiting the Republic of Poland at the invitation of his Polish colleague, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski.

