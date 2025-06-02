Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:49 02.06.2025

Umerov: Further talks with Russia will only make sense if there’s preparation at leaders level. We propose next meeting to be held at late June

1 min read
Ukraine proposes holding the next meeting with Russia at the end of the month, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"We firmly believe that all key issues can only be resolved at the level of leaders. A meeting between leaders can take place with the involvement of other leaders, including the US President. We believe that further work between delegations makes sense if it is aimed at a meeting of leaders," he said at a press conference in Istanbul.

According to the minister, the Ukrainian side proposed that the Russian Federation hold a meeting before the end of the current month (from June 20-30).

"This is very important for achieving progress in the negotiation process," he added.

Tags: #umerov

