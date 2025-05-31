Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:03 31.05.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society joins World No Tobacco Day actions

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is holding anti-tobacco information sessions in eleven regions on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

“The team of the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention direction of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has joined… World No Tobacco Day, for which anti-tobacco actions are held in different countries,” the URCS reported on Saturday on Facebook.

Over the course of several days, the URCS volunteers and consultants will conduct informational and practical sessions, as well as motivational interviews for hundreds of residents of Kirovohrad, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytsky, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Ternopil and Poltava regions.

The informational sessions are aimed at raising public awareness of the harm of active and passive smoking, its effects on physical condition and motivation to quit smoking.

During practical sessions and motivational interviews, participants can develop a mechanism for quitting smoking or find ways to prevent the emergence of this harmful habit both in groups and individually.

The main goal of the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention direction of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is to create favorable conditions and improve the quality of life of people, including preventing the impact of negative factors and harmful habits on health.

World No Tobacco Day was established in 1987 by the World Health Organization and is celebrated on May 31 of each year.

Tags: #sessions #tobacco #info #urcs

