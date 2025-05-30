NATO Secretary General Rutte to take part in Vilnius Summit; Zelenskyy expected to participate

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take part in the Vilnius Summit together with the countries of the Bucharest Nine and Northern Europe.

The event will take place on Monday, June 2, the alliance headquarters said. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will host the summit.

The Secretary General's agenda suggests that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in the event, as a joint press conference is planned after the event with the President of Lithuania, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Dan Nicuşor, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The members of the B9 are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.