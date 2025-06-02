Zelenskyy and partners at Vilnius summit agree on new solutions to support Ukraine's defense

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine has agreed with its partners on joint decisions that will strengthen security, and there will be new defense packages, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following the summit of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic countries.

"Today we agreed with our partners on several joint decisions that will strengthen our security even more. Thank you to each of you for your willingness to help. There will be new defense packages, there will be new investments in Ukrainian weapons production, especially drones. Ukraine can produce much more," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Monday.

The President said that Ukraine sees these investments by partners as a way to provide these partners with priority access to replenish their arsenals after the end of the war.