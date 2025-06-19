Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet for first time

Australia has imposed sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet for the first time, in particular on 60 vessels that, according to the country's government, Russia uses to circumvent international sanctions and finance the war against Ukraine, according to a press release from the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Operating under deceptive practices, including flag-hopping, disabling tracking systems, and operating with inadequate insurance, the shadow fleet enables the illicit trade of Russian oil and other sanctioned goods. These sanctions reinforce Australia’s consistent commitment to ensuring Russia, and those enabling its illegal invasion of Ukraine, face consequences,” the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, wrote that the restrictions will apply to the access of ships to ports, their insurance and maintenance.

"This decision is part of joint actions with our partners: Canada, the UK, and the EU. Together we continue to deprive Russia of the resources that it directs to the war. I thank the Australian government for its clear position and unwavering support for Ukraine," Yermak added.