Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:42 19.06.2025

Air Defense downs 88 enemy UAVs out of 104, enemy hits six locations

Air Defense downs 88 enemy UAVs out of 104, enemy hits six locations

On the night of June 19 (from 21:00 on June 18), the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with 104 drones, the Defense Forces neutralized 88 of them, enemy air attacked six locations, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.

"As of 08:30, air defenses neutralized 88 enemy Shahed UAVs [drones of other types] in the north, east, south and center of the country. Some 40 were shot down by fire weapons, and 48 ​​were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the message on the Telegram channel said on Thursday.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army attacked with 104 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, and Chauda – the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Enemy hit six locations.

