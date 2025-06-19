Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:21 19.06.2025

Zelenskyy in Kyiv honors memory of those killed in Russian strike

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those killed at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in Solomiansky district of Kyiv.

"Today I was at the site of the Russian high-explosive missile hitting a Kyiv high-rise building. I honored the memory of the dead. This vile strike on a building in the middle of the night took the lives of 23 civilians. My condolences to the relatives and friends. All victims continue to be helped," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

The president emphasized that this shelling is a reminder to the world that Russia rejects the ceasefire and chooses murder.

"I am grateful to all our partners who understand: Ukraine must become stronger every day. I am grateful to everyone who is ready to put pressure on Moscow so that they feel the real price of war," he added.

According to the presidential press service, the head of Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, informed Zelenskyy that more than 1,000 people have turned to the district headquarters for help, and they are being provided with all the necessary assistance.

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba reported that a technical inspection of the building is currently underway. If major reconstruction is impossible, people will receive compensation for the destroyed housing.

On June 19, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that search operations at the site of a Russian missile strike on a 9-story building in Solomiansky district of the capital have been completed, the bodies of 23 dead have been recovered from the rubble, and the dismantling of structures continues.

Tags: #solomiansky_district #memory

