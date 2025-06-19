No violations detected in Ukraine's use of international military aid – Inquiry Commission head

No violations were detected in Ukraine's use of international military aid, said Oleksandra Ustinova (the Holos faction), head of the Temporary Inquiry Commission of the Verkhovna Rada for Monitoring the Receipt and Use of International Material and Technical Assistance.

"The partners highly appreciated Ukraine's activities in reporting and monitoring the use of international military aid. In addition, they agreed to cooperate in accelerating the provision of resources that are critically important for supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities against Russian aggression, and discussed the importance of further strengthening the Ukrainian-American partnership," Ustinova told Interfax-Ukraine.

She said that the commission members held more than 40 meetings in Washington with members of the US Congress (House of Representatives and Senate) from both parties, representatives of the White House and the US Department of Defense, in particular the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense Robert Storch.

The MP emphasized that American partners and other allies did not reveal any violations in Ukraine's use of international military assistance.

Ustinova emphasized that the issue of accountability remains a key element of cooperation with international donors, and this is stated in the Commission’s report that she presented to the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the Commission’s head, the report also notes that in 2024-2025, international military assistance from Ukraine's international partners has reached a new scale. According to Ustinova, this became possible due to the expansion of training programs for Ukrainian military personnel, pilots, and technical personnel, as well as Ukraine's active participation in multilateral security formats - in particular, within the Ramstein coordination platform, as well as an increase in the number of direct security agreements between Ukraine and the G7 countries, which cover not only the supply of weapons, but also the development of defense-industrial partnership.