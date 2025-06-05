Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:37 05.06.2025

Rutte: Allies discuss long-term support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte claims that the Allies discussed how to ensure support for Ukraine not only today, but also in the future.

He said this on Thursday in Brussels at a press conference following the meeting of the heads of defense agencies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states, within the framework of which a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council was held with the participation of Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Rutte said they really discussed in detail how they can ensure not only support for Ukraine today, but also how they can collectively ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to have a strong, lasting peace agreement. He added they also discussed broad support for what Ukraine is doing and full condemnation of the unprovoked Russian attack on Ukraine.

