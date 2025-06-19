Sybiha: Exactly 100 days of Russian manipulations, missed opportunities to end war

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted that 100 days have passed since Ukraine "unconditionally" accepted the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, while Russia rejected this "first step towards peace."

“It has been exactly 100 days since Ukraine unconditionally accepted the US peace proposal to completely cease fire, put an end to the killing, and move forward with a genuine peace process. It has been exactly 100 days since Russia has been rejecting this basic first step toward peace. 100 days of Russian manipulations and missed opportunities to end the war. 100 days of Russia escalating terror against Ukraine rather than ending it,” he wrote on X.

“Ukraine remains committed to peace. Unfortunately, Russia continues to choose war, disregarding U.S. efforts to end the killing,” the minister added.

“It is time to act now and force Russia to peace. Peace through strength, increased sanctions, and enhanced capabilities for Ukraine,” he concluded.