Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:46 19.06.2025

Sybiha: Exactly 100 days of Russian manipulations, missed opportunities to end war

1 min read
Sybiha: Exactly 100 days of Russian manipulations, missed opportunities to end war
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted that 100 days have passed since Ukraine "unconditionally" accepted the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, while Russia rejected this "first step towards peace."

“It has been exactly 100 days since Ukraine unconditionally accepted the US peace proposal to completely cease fire, put an end to the killing, and move forward with a genuine peace process. It has been exactly 100 days since Russia has been rejecting this basic first step toward peace. 100 days of Russian manipulations and missed opportunities to end the war. 100 days of Russia escalating terror against Ukraine rather than ending it,” he wrote on X.

“Ukraine remains committed to peace. Unfortunately, Russia continues to choose war, disregarding U.S. efforts to end the killing,” the minister added.

“It is time to act now and force Russia to peace. Peace through strength, increased sanctions, and enhanced capabilities for Ukraine,” he concluded.

Tags: #100_days #sybiha

MORE ABOUT

18:29 16.06.2025
Sybiha calls for creation of effective instruments for compliance with Geneva Protocol on prohibition of chemical and bacteriological weapons

Sybiha calls for creation of effective instruments for compliance with Geneva Protocol on prohibition of chemical and bacteriological weapons

14:14 13.06.2025
Sybiha invites head of Chilean MFA to visit Ukraine

Sybiha invites head of Chilean MFA to visit Ukraine

12:28 13.06.2025
Sybiha calls for preventing escalation in Middle East, recalls that Iran supplies weapons to Russia

Sybiha calls for preventing escalation in Middle East, recalls that Iran supplies weapons to Russia

10:00 13.06.2025
Sybiha and Tajani discuss preparations for Conference on Ukraine Recovery in Rome – MFA

Sybiha and Tajani discuss preparations for Conference on Ukraine Recovery in Rome – MFA

16:34 12.06.2025
Sybiha: Exactly 100 days after Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire, Russia continues to reject US proposal

Sybiha: Exactly 100 days after Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire, Russia continues to reject US proposal

14:36 10.06.2025
Lithuanian FM, Sybiha visit Kherson

Lithuanian FM, Sybiha visit Kherson

13:35 10.06.2025
Sybiha to visit Rome for Weimar+ meeting

Sybiha to visit Rome for Weimar+ meeting

11:20 10.06.2025
Sybiha: Russia rejects any meaningful peace efforts, must face new, devastating sanctions. Already now. There’s no more time to wait

Sybiha: Russia rejects any meaningful peace efforts, must face new, devastating sanctions. Already now. There’s no more time to wait

09:11 10.06.2025
Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

20:34 09.06.2025
Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

Air Defense downs 88 enemy UAVs out of 104, enemy hits six locations

Ukraine preparing to announce tender for development of Dobra lithium deposit – Yermak

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

LATEST

Coordination HQ: Group of seriously ill defenders released from Russian captivity - this is another stage of swap according to Istanbul agreements

For first time, Ukrainian soldiers capture enemy using FPV drone

Poroshenko insists on cancellation of decree on sanctions against him because no grounds provided during five months

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

Ukraine to join single EU roaming space from 2026

Zelenskyy in Kyiv honors memory of those killed in Russian strike

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

Invaders advance near Yunakivka, Oleksandro-Kalynovo and Odradne – DeepState

No violations detected in Ukraine's use of international military aid – Inquiry Commission head

Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

AD
AD