Invaders advance near Yunakivka, Oleksandro-Kalynovo and Odradne – DeepState

Invaders advanced near Yunakivka in Sumy region, near Oleksandro-Kalynovo and Odradne in Donetsk region, the DeepState monitoring project reported on Thursday.

According to the project map, the so-called "gray zone" in Sumy region now covers 53.78 square kilometers, with 211.48 square kilometers occupied.

In Donetsk region, the "gray zone" covers 180.62 square kilometers, with 2,123 square kilometers occupied.