Facts
19:05 18.06.2025

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/9414

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Russian attacks have killed twice as many Ukrainian civilians in the first five months of 2025 as in the same period last year.

"In the first five months of 2025, twice as many Ukrainian civilians died as a result of Russian attacks than in the same period last year. This is a real demonstration of whether Russia wants negotiations and peace. My sincere condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones these days. Russia will definitely pay for everything," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister stressed that, in particular, Russia must pay a lot of money, and for this purpose an International Compensation Mechanism is being created consisting of three elements: a register of losses, a commission for reviewing applications, and a compensation fund.

"The registry is already actively accepting applications from Ukrainians in ten categories. In particular, regarding damage or destruction of residential real estate. I urge all victims to submit the relevant applications through Diia," he added, noting that the compensation fund is planned to be filled with Russian confiscated assets.

"In addition, the state here and now supports those Ukrainians whose homes were damaged or destroyed by shelling. The e-Vidnovlennia program is working, and families whose homes were damaged can receive up to UAH 350,000 for apartment repairs and up to UAH 500,000 for house repairs.

In total, almost 100,000 Ukrainian families have received UAH 9.3 billion in compensation for damaged housing. More than 19,000 housing certificates have also been generated, for which Ukrainians are buying new houses. And a new type of compensation is being paid for restoration on their own land: almost 500 citizens have already received about UAH 607 million," the prime minister said.

