15:15 19.04.2025

Rubio tells Rutte that in absence of progress, USA to step back from 'efforts to broker peace'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio today held a call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to brief him of the peace proposal presented yesterday to the Ukrainian delegation in Paris and to Russian officials by phone, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to brief him on the peace proposal presented yesterday to the Ukrainian delegation in Paris and to Russian officials by telephone. The Secretary expressed President Trump's and the United States' hopes that this proposal will be accepted and will lead to a durable and lasting peace in Ukraine. The Secretary stressed, while our nation has been committed to helping end the war, if a clear path to peace does not emerge soon, the United States will step back from efforts to broker peace," the department said on its website.

