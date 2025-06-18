AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

In the North-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have repelled 17 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00, in total, the total number of clashes along the entire front line has reached 95, high enemy activity remains in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions, the General Staff of the AFU reported.

"In Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks today, four more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aircraft carried out two strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 87 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including one from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said in a Telegram report as of 16:00.

Since the beginning of the day, the following settlements have suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire: Kliusy in Chernihiv region; Porozok, Zarichne, Pokrovka, Maryine, Bratenytsia, Novo-Vasylyivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Mezenivka, Myropilske in Sumy region; Tymofiyivka in Kharkiv region.

In the southern Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Dovhenke, and also carried out an airstrike in the area of ​​the settlement of Lobanivka.

In Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the direction of Stepna Novoselivka and near Zahryzove. One clash continues to this day.

It is noted that the enemy is most active in Pokrovsk direction, where 24 attempts by the enemy to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Malyniivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novo-Serhiyivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiyivka and in the direction of Novo-Podhirne have been recorded. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 19 attacks.