Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:38 15.05.2025

Rutte: With or without settlement, it's clear that our support to Ukraine will continue to be important to ensure lasting peace

2 min read
Rutte: With or without settlement, it's clear that our support to Ukraine will continue to be important to ensure lasting peace

NATO allies have confirmed that with or without a settlement, NATO's long-term support for Ukraine will be essential to ensuring a lasting peace, said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

On Thursday in Antalya (Turkey), at a press conference that took place at the end of an informal meeting of defense ministers of NATO member countries, he said that the issue of the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine was on the agenda of the heads of the foreign policy departments.

“We reiterated our full support to President Trump’s urgent efforts to bring the war to a just and lasting end as soon as possible. This is a priority that we all share. We reaffirmed our long-term support for Ukraine. This is not about fuelling the war. It is about ensuring that Ukraine can defend itself today and into the future. And with or without a settlement, it is clear that our support to Ukraine will continue to be important to ensure a lasting peace,” Rutte said.

At the same time, the NATO Secretary General expressed conviction that such measures as increasing investment in defense, strengthening defense-industrial potential and continued support for Ukraine, “will help safeguard stability across our Euro-Atlantic area.”

Tags: #nato #rutte

MORE ABOUT

20:08 14.05.2025
USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

17:49 14.05.2025
There’s opportunity window to really improve situation in Ukraine in next two weeks - NATO Secretary General

There’s opportunity window to really improve situation in Ukraine in next two weeks - NATO Secretary General

19:23 13.05.2025
Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

20:49 29.04.2025
Ukraine needs to be provided with most powerful security guarantees – NATO PA Chair

Ukraine needs to be provided with most powerful security guarantees – NATO PA Chair

16:48 29.04.2025
Stefanchuk: No one but NATO countries have right to veto Ukraine's path to Alliance

Stefanchuk: No one but NATO countries have right to veto Ukraine's path to Alliance

18:53 25.04.2025
Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

20:28 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

15:15 19.04.2025
Rubio tells Rutte that in absence of progress, USA to step back from 'efforts to broker peace'

Rubio tells Rutte that in absence of progress, USA to step back from 'efforts to broker peace'

11:30 16.04.2025
Ukraine will soon receive new Patriot air defense systems – Rutte

Ukraine will soon receive new Patriot air defense systems – Rutte

20:03 15.04.2025
We need to protect Ukraine, make sure Putin never repeats his attempts – NATO Secretary General

We need to protect Ukraine, make sure Putin never repeats his attempts – NATO Secretary General

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

LATEST

Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

Ukrainian hacker attack on Russian judicial system in 2024 destroys third of court case archive

Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

AD
AD