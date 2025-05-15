Rutte: With or without settlement, it's clear that our support to Ukraine will continue to be important to ensure lasting peace

NATO allies have confirmed that with or without a settlement, NATO's long-term support for Ukraine will be essential to ensuring a lasting peace, said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

On Thursday in Antalya (Turkey), at a press conference that took place at the end of an informal meeting of defense ministers of NATO member countries, he said that the issue of the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine was on the agenda of the heads of the foreign policy departments.

“We reiterated our full support to President Trump’s urgent efforts to bring the war to a just and lasting end as soon as possible. This is a priority that we all share. We reaffirmed our long-term support for Ukraine. This is not about fuelling the war. It is about ensuring that Ukraine can defend itself today and into the future. And with or without a settlement, it is clear that our support to Ukraine will continue to be important to ensure a lasting peace,” Rutte said.

At the same time, the NATO Secretary General expressed conviction that such measures as increasing investment in defense, strengthening defense-industrial potential and continued support for Ukraine, “will help safeguard stability across our Euro-Atlantic area.”