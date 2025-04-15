Rutte: NATO stands with Ukraine, our commitment is clear and concrete

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

NATO's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression remains unwavering, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa.

"NATO stands with Ukraine. You and I know that this has been true all along. I also know that some have called NATO’s support into question in the last couple of months. But let there be no doubt. Our support is unwavering. NATO continues to provide political and practical support for Ukraine by delivering security assistance and training through our command in Wiesbaden. And we work closely together in Kyiv and in Brussels," Rutte said.

He said that in the first three months of 2025, NATO partners have already provided more than EUR 20 billion to help Ukraine.

"Our commitment is clear – and concrete. We saw further contributions as you rightly said from Allies during the latest Ramstein meeting that was held in Brussels on Friday. Our support to Ukraine is designed to ensure that your country is strong and sovereign. Able to defend today and to deter any future aggression. All of this to underpin the efforts towards a just and lasting peace," Rutte stressed.

He said NATO member states support U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to hold talks with Ukraine and Russia for a ceasefire.

"Other Allies – including through efforts led by France and the United Kingdom – are ready, willing and able to shoulder more responsibility in helping to secure a peace when the time comes. So let me say again – to the people of Ukraine. We stand with you. And look forward to a day that the brave men and women of this incredible country can enjoy freedom without fear," Rutte said.