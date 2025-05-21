Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he had a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace, as well as NATO's support.

"Good call to catch up with Volodymyr Zelenskyy today. Spoke about efforts to secure a just and lasting peace as well as continued NATO support – including through the NATO command in Wiesbaden – so Ukraine can defend today and deter into the future," Rutte said on the X social network on Wednesday.

In turn, Zelenskyy said he had briefed Rutte about the details of contacts with partners, as well as the formats and platforms that Ukraine is considering to continue negotiations with the Russian side on a ceasefire.

"We also discussed sanctions that can really affect Russia. It is important that all decisions are coordinated. Then the sanctions will work. Without pressure on Moscow, a just peace will not be achieved. Everyone understands this," the president said.

The sides also discussed cooperation at the NATO level and preparations for future meetings. Zelenskyy and Rutte agreed to stay in touch.