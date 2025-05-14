Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:49 14.05.2025

There’s opportunity window to really improve situation in Ukraine in next two weeks - NATO Secretary General

1 min read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted the possibility of improving the situation in Ukraine in the coming days, commenting on the prospect of peace talks in Istanbul.

“I think there is this window of opportunity this week, but also in the next 10 days, two weeks, to really bring the whole issue of Ukraine to a better place. Under the leadership, of course, of President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, but also very much steered by the American government. And Türkiye plays a big role here,” Rutte said in comments to Anadolu agency on Wednesday.

He also praised Turkey's role in the peace talks in Istanbul aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, the message says. He also stressed the importance of Turkey's defense industry for NATO.

Tags: #nato #rutte

