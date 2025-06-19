Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:14 19.06.2025

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

In Kherson region, 14 people were injured in the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression, including three rescuers, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired mortars, artillery, and used drones of various systems on the right bank of Kherson region," the National Police said in a message on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the National Police, among the 25 damaged objects, there were 11 private houses, three apartment buildings, two dormitories, five cars, a gas pipeline, an educational institution, and a fire station building.

In particular, as noted in the report, in Bilozerka, Russian occupiers carried out attacks with FPV drones on the fire station building.

"Three rescuers were injured as a result of the hits. All of them were diagnosed with explosive injuries, closed head injuries and contusions," the National Police specified.

