Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:02 19.06.2025

Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

2 min read
Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

Vladimir Putin said that he is open to talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but only at their final stage. He said this, among other things, during a television briefing for foreign media on June 18 in St. Petersburg, Reuters reports.

"If the Ukrainian state trusts someone to negotiate, for God's sake, let it be Zelenskyy. That's not the question. The question is who will sign the documents... When dealing with serious issues, it is important for us not to have a propaganda component, but a legal one," he said, adding: "But the point must be made, the signature must be from the legitimate authorities, otherwise, you know, the next one will come and throw it all in the bin. But you can't do that either, we're dealing with serious issues. That's why I'm not giving up on this, but a lot of work needs to be done."

At the same time, he said that Russia is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine: "A new round is possible after June 22," Putin said.

He rejected accusations that the Russian Federation is striking civilian targets in Ukraine, as happened in Kyiv on Tuesday night, saying that "the strike was not on residential areas, but on defense industry facilities - on factories that produce military equipment."

He also said that "the situation for Kyiv will worsen... The Armed Forces of Ukraine are 47% manned, and the assault units are even less, and what's next?"

Putin once again returned to narratives of "demilitarization" of Ukraine, saying that "the Russian Federation will not allow armed forces in Ukraine that will threaten Russia in the future."

Tags: #putin #zelenskyy #talks

MORE ABOUT

10:57 18.06.2025
Specific decisions on increasing military support, new tranches and additional sanctions – Zelenskyy on G7 summit

Specific decisions on increasing military support, new tranches and additional sanctions – Zelenskyy on G7 summit

09:21 18.06.2025
Zelenskyy at G7: Important to secure $40 bln in annual budget support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy at G7: Important to secure $40 bln in annual budget support for Ukraine

20:44 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

18:56 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

18:18 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

10:01 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

19:27 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

17:43 16.06.2025
Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

17:25 16.06.2025
Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

17:08 16.06.2025
At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

Air Defense downs 88 enemy UAVs out of 104, enemy hits six locations

Ukraine preparing to announce tender for development of Dobra lithium deposit – Yermak

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

LATEST

Coordination HQ: Group of seriously ill defenders released from Russian captivity - this is another stage of swap according to Istanbul agreements

For first time, Ukrainian soldiers capture enemy using FPV drone

Poroshenko insists on cancellation of decree on sanctions against him because no grounds provided during five months

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

Ukraine to join single EU roaming space from 2026

Zelenskyy in Kyiv honors memory of those killed in Russian strike

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

Invaders advance near Yunakivka, Oleksandro-Kalynovo and Odradne – DeepState

No violations detected in Ukraine's use of international military aid – Inquiry Commission head

Sybiha: Exactly 100 days of Russian manipulations, missed opportunities to end war

AD
AD