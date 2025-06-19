Interfax-Ukraine
G7 ambassadors to Ukraine note importance of adopting law on reforming ARMA

G7 ambassadors to Ukraine noted the importance of adopting the law on reforming the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), the ambassadors said in a statement on X.

“Its implementation is key for an independent asset recovery system to enhance Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts and generate revenue,” ambassadors noted.

“Sustained progress on reforms remains essential for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration,” they stressed.

