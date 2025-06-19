Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:24 19.06.2025

Embassy of Japan announces plans to hold conference on demining efforts in Ukraine

1 min read
Embassy of Japan announces plans to hold conference on demining efforts in Ukraine

The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, following the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, announced plans to hold a conference on demining efforts in Ukraine in October this year in Tokyo.

“I met with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, who is participating in the G7 Summit as an outreach partner. In order to realize a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, we will continue to work closely with the international community and G7 members… As part of our support for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, Japan plans to host a conference on demining efforts in Ukraine this October in Tokyo,” Ishiba was quoted as saying in an embassy post on the X social media platform on Wednesday.

As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada on Tuesday.

Tags: #japan #embassy

